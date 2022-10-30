UAE issues advisory to citizens in South Korea as Halloween stampede kills 153

Special UNSC anti-terrorism conference kicked off on Friday in Mumbai
The UAE Embassy in Seoul, South Korea has issued a safety advisory for the country's citizens in the wake of the tragedy that saw over 150 people, mostly young people in their teens and 20s wearing costumes, killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in Seoul's popular Itaewon nightlife district.
The embassy has called on UAE nationals in the Republic of Korea to avoid crowded celebrations and gatherings for their own safety.
For emergency cases, residents can contact 00971280024.
The disaster on Saturday night is the worst-ever stampede in South Korea's history, and President Yoon Suk-yeol has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident, vowing that such a tragedy will never be allowed to happen again.
Videos posted on social media showed the crammed but initially calm crowd start to panic as people kept pushing into a narrow, downhill alleyway, which was already wall-to-wall with revellers.
