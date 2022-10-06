UAE condemns armed attack on kindergarten in Thailand

Both pilots have been evacuated to the nearest military hospital
The UAE strongly condemned the armed attack that targeted a nursery in northeastern Thailand, killing a number of people, including children.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence that aim to destabilise security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the Thai government and people and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
