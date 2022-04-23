Tour boat with 26 people missing in Japan after distress call

He was speaking after the inauguration of the three-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit
Asia3 days ago
A tour boat with 26 people aboard was missing in rough waters off northern Japan on Saturday after issuing a distress call and reporting to be sinking, the coast guard said.
No survivors have been found after more than seven hours of an intense search involving six patrol boats and four aircraft.
The 19-ton Kazu 1 made an emergency call in early afternoon, saying the ship’s bow had flooded and was beginning to sink and tilt when it was traveling off the western coast of Shiretoko Peninsula in the northern island of Hokkaido, the coast guard said.
The tour boat has since lost contact, it said. It was carrying 24 passengers and two crew.
High waves and strong winds were observed in the area around noon, according to a local fisheries cooperative. Japanese media reports said fishing boats had returned to port before noon because of the bad weather.
The NHK public broadcaster said there was a warning for high waves of up to 3 meters (9 feet) high.
He was speaking after the inauguration of the three-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit
Asia3 days ago
Order came even as bulldozers started razing structures as per orders of the BJP-controlled civic body
Asia3 days ago
Moscow's defence ministry says high-precision air-based missiles hit 13 Ukrainian positions
Asia3 days ago
Both countries enjoy close fraternal ties marked by decades of close collaboration
Asia3 days ago
Disturbances erupted after police asked protesters to move away from a key railway line which was blocked for hours
Asia3 days ago
Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to the 34 ministers
Asia4 days ago
Sharif’s former political rivals are also part of his coalition government
Asia4 days ago
Inflation is an all-time high of 17.5 per cent
Asia4 days ago