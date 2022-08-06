Top Taiwanese missile official found dead in hotel, says institute

By AFP Published: Sat 6 Aug 2022, 11:04 AM

Ouyang Li-hsing, a top official involved in Taiwan's missile production, died of heart problems on Saturday, according to the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, an army-owned institute where he worked. This death comes at a time when China continues to conduct military drills around the island.

Ouyang was vice president of the institute, and had travelled to the south of the island for business, Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

In a statement posted on its website, the institute confirmed that he was found unconscious at a hotel in Hengchun, Pingtung County on Saturday morning.

"Forensic examination found that the cause of death was myocardial infarction and angina pectoris," it said.

He assumed his position earlier this year, and was tasked with supervising "the production of various types of missiles", CNA said.

Ouyang’s death comes as Beijing presses ahead with military exercises around Taiwan after the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Beijing flew several missiles directly over Taiwan's main island in the drills, Chinese state media said on Friday. However, Taipei has refused to confirm or deny the flight paths, citing intelligence concerns.

