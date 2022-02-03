Top Daesh leader killed during US raid in Syria, says Biden

Special forces involved in the operation return safely.

AP

By AP Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 5:13 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 5:27 PM

A US special forces raid in northwestern Syria early Thursday killed top Daesh leader, Abu Ibrahim Al Hashimi Al Qurayshi, US President Joe Biden said.

“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim Al Hashimi Al Qurayshi — the leader of Daesh,” Biden said in a statement.

He said all Americans involved in the operation returned safely.

Biden said he would address the American people later on the raid.

First responders at the scene reported 13 people were killed in the raid, including six children and four women.

Residents said helicopters flew overhead and US forces clashed with gunmen for more than two hours around a two-story house surrounded by olive trees. They described continuous gunfire and explosions that jolted the sleepy village of Atmeh near the Turkish border, an area dotted with camps for internally displaced people from Syria’s civil war.

The Pentagon did not identify the target of the raid.

“The mission was successful,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a brief statement.

“There were no US casualties. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

A journalist on assignment for AP and several residents said they saw body parts scattered near the site of the raid, a house in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province. Most residents spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

It was the largest raid in the province since the 2019 Trump-era US assault that killed Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi.

“The first moments were terrifying, no one knew what was happening,” said Jamil el-Deddo, a resident of a nearby refugee camp.

“We were worried it could be Syrian aircraft, which brought back memories of barrel bombs that used to be dropped on us,” he added, referring to crude explosives-filled containers used by President Bashar Assad’s forces against opponents during the Syrian conflict.

The top floor of the house was almost totally destroyed in Thursday’s raid, with the ceiling and walls knocked out.

Blood could be seen on the walls and floor of the remaining structure, which contained a wrecked bedroom with a child’s wooden crib on the floor. On one damaged wall, a blue plastic children’s swing was still hanging. The kitchen was blackened with fire damage.

The opposition-run Syrian Civil Defence, first responders also known as the White Helmets, said 13 people were killed in shelling and clashes that ensued after the U.S. commando raid.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, also said the strike killed 13 people, a citizen journalist who visited the site, reported seeing 12 bodies.

The Pentagon provided no details on casualties in the raid.

The Observatory said the troops landed in helicopters. Residents and activists described witnessing a large ground assault, with US forces using megaphones urging women and children to leave the area.

Omar Saleh, a resident of a nearby house, said his doors and windows started to rattle to the sound of low-flying aircraft at 1:10 am local time. He then heard a man, speaking Arabic with an Iraqi or Saudi accent through a loudspeaker, urging women to surrender or leave the area.

“This went on for 45 minutes. There was no response. Then the machine gun fire erupted,” Saleh said. He said the firing continued for two hours, as aircraft circled low over the area.

Taher al-Omar, an Idlib-based activist, said he witnessed clashes between fighters and the US force. Others reported hearing at least one major explosion during the operation. A US official said that one of the helicopters in the raid suffered a mechanical problem and had to be blown up on the ground. The US official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the military operation.

Thursday’s clandestine operation came as Daesh has been reasserting itself in Syria and Iraq with increased attacks.