Team India cannot travel to Pakistan; Asia Cup 2023 to take place at a neutral venue

The Asian giants will host the forthcoming edition of the prestigious tournament, followed by the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy

By ANI Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 1:25 PM

Asian Cricket Council president and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday said that Team India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023, and that the prestigious tournament will instead be held at a neutral venue.

Flagship tournaments are to be held in Pakistan as the Asian giants are set to host the forthcoming edition of the Asia Cup in 2023, followed by the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

"We will have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It's the government which [makes a decision regarding] the team visiting Pakistan so we won't comment on that – but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it's decided that the tournament will be held at some neutral venue," Jay Shah told reporters after the 91st Annual General Meeting of the BCCI was held on Tuesday in Mumbai.

"The venue for the 2025 Championship trophy is still to be decided – we will comment on that when it is decided. We are getting good earnings from our media rights, and our motive is [that] domestic players should get more benefits as our earnings [increase]," he added.

Only the Asia Cup continental tournament and ICC events bring India and Pakistan together. It has been over ten years since they last competed in a bilateral series; India, a former global champion, last travelled to Pakistan in 2008 to compete in the Asia Cup.

