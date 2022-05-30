Tara Air plane crash: Nepal authorities recover bodies of 14 persons who were on board aircraft

'The search for others is continuing'

By Reuters Published: Mon 30 May 2022, 9:12 AM Last updated: Mon 30 May 2022, 9:30 AM

Rescue workers in Nepal have so far recovered 14 bodies from the crash site of a small plane carrying 22 people that went down in a remote region, an airport official said on Monday.

"The search for others is continuing," said Tek Raj Sitaula, a spokesman for the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital Kathmandu.

Earlier today, the Nepal Army on Monday physically located the site where a Nepalese private airlines plane crashed on Sunday.

“Search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site. Details will be followed,” the Nepal Army Spokesperson said in a tweet.

Tara Air’s 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft with 22 people on board, including four Indians, was found crashed in Kowang village of the Mustang district hours after it went missing in the mountainous district on Sunday morning.