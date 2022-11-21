Taliban-led Supreme Court says 19 people lashed in Afghanistan

Nine women were among those punished in northeastern province of Takhar on November 11 on order of provincial courts: Apex court spokesperson

A Taliban fighter stands guard in an amusement park in Kabul, Afghanistan, on November 10, 2022. The Taliban have banned women from using gyms and parks.— AP file

By Reuters Published: Mon 21 Nov 2022, 9:52 PM

Nineteen people were publicly lashed in northeastern Afghanistan this month, the Taliban supreme court said on Monday.

"After consideration and a strict sharia investigation, each of them were sentenced to 39 lashes," supreme court spokesperson Mawlawi Enayatullah said, adding that nine women were among those lashed.

The punishments took place in the northeastern province of Takhar on November 11 after Friday prayers on the order of provincial courts, the spokesperson said.

Though it was one of the first major indications of systemised corporal punishment under the Taliban administration, it was not immediately clear whether such penalties would be meted out nationwide.

The Taliban's supreme spiritual leader this month met with judges and said they should carry out punishments consistent with sharia law, according to a court statement.