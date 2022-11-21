Taliban-led Supreme Court says 19 people lashed in Afghanistan

The 97-year-old leader came in fourth in a five-way fight in his long-held constituency in the holiday resort island of Langkawi
Nineteen people were publicly lashed in northeastern Afghanistan this month, the Taliban supreme court said on Monday.
"After consideration and a strict sharia investigation, each of them were sentenced to 39 lashes," supreme court spokesperson Mawlawi Enayatullah said, adding that nine women were among those lashed.
The punishments took place in the northeastern province of Takhar on November 11 after Friday prayers on the order of provincial courts, the spokesperson said.
Though it was one of the first major indications of systemised corporal punishment under the Taliban administration, it was not immediately clear whether such penalties would be meted out nationwide.
The Taliban's supreme spiritual leader this month met with judges and said they should carry out punishments consistent with sharia law, according to a court statement.
The 97-year-old leader came in fourth in a five-way fight in his long-held constituency in the holiday resort island of Langkawi
The popular radio and talk show host suffered a massive cardiac arrest
Current account deficit between $5 billion and $6 billion, says finance minister
The body could not be identified even after more than 12 hours, officials say
A separate statement by the zoo said the panda's condition was "irreversible" and that he could no longer "live a quality life"
The focus of the bill is to protect Internet users from online harm and create a safe and trusted digital ecosystem
The videos surfaced on social media on Saturday after Jain was arrested in a money laundering case
This comes after Rahul Ganjoo, head of new businesses at Zomato, stepped down earlier this week