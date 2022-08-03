UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes: Official media

There is no need to for the same with sea transport, says minister

File Photo
File Photo

By Reuters

Published: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 11:32 AM

Taiwan is negotiating with neighbouring Japan and the Philippines to find alternative aviation routes, the official Central News Agency (CNA) reported on Wednesday, after China announced drills that the trade-reliant island said amounted to a "blockade".

CNA reported, citing transport minister Wang Kwo-tsai, that there is no need for global chip manufacturing hub Taiwan to find alternatives for sea transport because ships can avoid Chinese drill zones.

ALSO READ:


More news from Asia