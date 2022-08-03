Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes: Official media

There is no need to for the same with sea transport, says minister

File Photo

By Reuters Published: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 11:32 AM

Taiwan is negotiating with neighbouring Japan and the Philippines to find alternative aviation routes, the official Central News Agency (CNA) reported on Wednesday, after China announced drills that the trade-reliant island said amounted to a "blockade".

CNA reported, citing transport minister Wang Kwo-tsai, that there is no need for global chip manufacturing hub Taiwan to find alternatives for sea transport because ships can avoid Chinese drill zones.

ALSO READ: