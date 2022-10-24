T20 World Cup: Man dies of cardiac arrest while watching India-Pakistan thriller

The match was being broadcast live on Sunday evening in a local cinema hall

As Virat Kohli's heroics secured India's nail-biting win over Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday, and a country of billion cricket lovers erupted in jubilation, tragedy struck the family of a man who died while watching the cliffhanger.

A man in India's North Eastern state of Assam died of cardiac arrest while watching a cricket match. The man, identified as Bitu Gogoi, 34, is from the Sivasagar district, according to media reports.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when Gogoi and his friends went to a local cinema hall where the highly anticipated India-Pakistan match was broadcast live.

As the drama unfolded at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the match swung from one side to the other, Gogoi suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed. He was rushed to the nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

A team of Sivsagar police has started an investigation into the incident.

Gogoi's family said the 34-year-old was healthy and did not have any health issues.

India's Virat Kohli smashed a stunning half-century to lift India to a four-wicket win on the final ball against arch-rivals that unfolded in front of a massive crowd.

Ravichandran Ashwin struck the winning run as spin-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz had a final over to forget but it was Kohli's unbeaten 82 and a 113-run partnership with Hardik Pandya (40) that proved decisive as India chased down 160.

Pakistan had seemed on track for a morale-boosting win after India crumbled to 31 for four just after the powerplay.

However, man-of-the-match Kohli had other ideas as he went ballistic with the bat in the final overs to bring India home in front of 90,293 screaming fans and millions more watching around the world.

