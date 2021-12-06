Suu Kyi sentence reduced to two years from four - Myanmar state TV

The quake is expected to trigger aftershocks without causing damage
Asia1 day ago
Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi has had her sentence reduced from four years to two years after a partial pardon by the head of the military-appointed government, the country’s state television reported on Monday.
Earlier on Monday, a court in Myanmar found Suu Kyi, ousted in a Feb. 1 coup, guilty of charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions, drawing international outrage at what some critics described as a “sham trial”.
ALSO READ:
President Win Myint was sentenced to four years’ detention, Myanmar’s state-run broadcaster MRTV reported.
Both Suu Kyi and Win Myint will serve their sentences where they are currently being detained, an undisclosed location, suggesting they will not be sent to prison.
The quake is expected to trigger aftershocks without causing damage
Asia1 day ago
The death toll climbed to 13
Asia1 day ago
Two other people were reported missing and eight were trapped in debris
Asia2 days ago
Pakistan PM admits lynching incident of Sri Lankan 'day of shame for Pakistan'
Asia2 days ago
He succumbed to complications after recovering from Covid-19
Asia2 days ago
118 suspects have been arrested so far after 200 raids on different locations
Asia2 days ago
Authorities shut schools, cancelled trains and anchored fishermen’s boats in the affected areas
Asia2 days ago
The police formed 10 teams to identify and arrest the people involved
Asia2 days ago