Survivor found almost 6 days after China building collapse

A joint statement also welcomed a decision to extend an agreement to finance exports of oil
Asia3 days ago
Rescuers in central China have pulled a woman alive from the rubble of a building that partially collapsed almost six days ago, state media reported Thursday.
The unidentified woman is the 10th survivor of the disaster in the city of Changsha, in which at least five people have died and an unknown number, possibly dozens, are still missing.
She was rescued shortly after midnight on Thursday, about 132 hours after the rear of the six-story building suddenly caved in on April 29, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.
The woman was conscious and advised rescuers on how to pull her out without causing further injury, Xinhua said. Teams had used dogs and hand tools as well as drones and electronic life detectors in the search.
ALSO READ:
At least nine people have been arrested in relation to the collapse of what Xinhua has described as a “self-built building,” including its owner, on suspicion of ignoring building codes or committing other violations.
Also held were three people in charge of design and construction and five others who allegedly gave a false safety assessment for a guest house on the building’s fourth to sixth floors.
The building also held a residence, a cafe and shops.
An increase in the number of collapses of self-built buildings in recent years prompted Chinese President Xi Jinping to call last month for additional checks to uncover structural weaknesses.
A joint statement also welcomed a decision to extend an agreement to finance exports of oil
Asia3 days ago
Protestors were detained after raising slogans against PM Sherif during his maiden visit to the kingdom
Asia3 days ago
At least 20 firefighting vehicles took part in efforts to douse the blaze
Asia3 days ago
During the meeting, both sides will discuss "matters of mutual interest"
Asia4 days ago
Hamza Shehbaz Sharif takes over as chief minister of Punjab after weeks of deadlock
Asia4 days ago
He was serving as the vice chief and became the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to helm the force
Asia4 days ago
Antibiotics, non-prescription painkillers and medications for heart conditions and diabetes will all be subject to the hike
Asia4 days ago
Prosecutors opened an investigation into the cause
Asia4 days ago