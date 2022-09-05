Two dead, 11 injured after suicide bomb blast near Russian Embassy in Kabul

He was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider
Two Russian embassy staff were killed on Monday in a blast near the country's diplomatic mission in Kabul, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Earlier, state-owned news agency RIA reported that a diplomat and an embassy security guard had been wounded in an apparent suicide bombing.
Afghan police said earlier that a suicide bomber had detonated explosives near the entrance to the Russian Embassy in Kabul, adding the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate.
Eleven were also injured in the incident, the authorities added.
Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over the country more than a year ago.
Although Moscow does not officially recognise the Taliban's government, they have been in talks with officials over an agreement to supply gasoline and other commodities.
ALSO READ:
He was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider
The president is currently in Indonesia and will fly to Singapore next
Congress leader accuses PM Modi of pursuing policies benefiting big business groups
The rising waters of Lake Manchar reached dangerous levels and posed a threat to a protective dyke and embankment
Countries brace for 2022's strongest global storm
Diarrhoea, skin diseases and eye infections are spreading at relief camps across Sindh
Two arrested as luxury car found parked in home during customs raid
"They tried to kill me, several times", recalls Sheikh Hasina