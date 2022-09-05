Two dead, 11 injured after suicide bomb blast near Russian Embassy in Kabul

The attacker was shot dead before reaching the target

By Reuters Published: Mon 5 Sep 2022, 12:07 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Sep 2022, 1:08 PM

Two Russian embassy staff were killed on Monday in a blast near the country's diplomatic mission in Kabul, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, state-owned news agency RIA reported that a diplomat and an embassy security guard had been wounded in an apparent suicide bombing.

Afghan police said earlier that a suicide bomber had detonated explosives near the entrance to the Russian Embassy in Kabul, adding the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate.

Eleven were also injured in the incident, the authorities added.

Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over the country more than a year ago.

Although Moscow does not officially recognise the Taliban's government, they have been in talks with officials over an agreement to supply gasoline and other commodities.

