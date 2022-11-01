'Steel Man of India': Industrialist icon Jamshed J Irani passes away at 86

The embassy is providing nationals with a contact number in the case of an emergency
Former Tata Steel MD Jamshed J Irani, widely known as the "Steel Man of India", passed away late on Monday in Jamshedpur's Tata Main Hospital. He was 86, and is survived by his wife Daisy and three children.
"We are deeply saddened at the demise of Padma Bhushan Dr Jamshed J Irani, fondly known as the Steel Man of India. Tata Steel family offers its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," Tata Steel tweeted.
Irani had retired from the board of Tata Steel back in June 2011, after contributing tremendously to Indian industries, the steel business and the Tatas for over four decades.
He began his career in 1963 as a senior scientific officer at the British Iron and Steel Research Association, Sheffield.
On his return to India in 1968, he joined Tata Steel as assistant to the director (R&D). In 1979, he was appointed General Manager and President in 1985. He became the Managing Director in 1992 — a position he held till July 2001.
An M.Sc graduate in Geology from Nagpur University, Irani also has a doctorate certificate from the University of Sheffield, UK.
He was later awarded the Padma Bhushan — the third-highest civilian award.
"Received the sad news of the passing of Dr JJ Irani, former MD of Tata Steel, I have a close relationship with him, he will always be remembered as an able administrator and a great leader, may God bless the departed soul and give peace to the family members. Give courage, peace," Banna Gupta, health minister of Jharkhand expressed his condolences on Irani's demise through a tweet.
