Sri Lanka's prime minister agrees to step down following demands by party leaders

He was attacked in the city of Nara
The Office of Sri Lanka's prime minister says he has agreed to step down following demands by party leaders in Parliament.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe summoned an urgent cabinet meeting to discuss a "swift resolution" to a potential power vacuum after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence Saturday.
The stay-home order was withdrawn after police chief was threatened
Dozens of elderly and disabled patients, many of them bedridden, were trapped inside without water or electricity
The flash flood near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir has killed at least 13
Within 10 minutes of the disaster, eight casualties were reported, says a witness
He was gunned down while making a campaign speech on Friday morning
At least 10,000 people were assembled near Amarnath shrine when the rains struck
A rally is planned on Saturday to pressure Rajapaksa to quit over the country’s worsening economic crisis