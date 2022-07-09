Sri Lanka's prime minister agrees to step down following demands by party leaders

The Office of Sri Lanka's prime minister says he has agreed to step down following demands by party leaders in Parliament.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe summoned an urgent cabinet meeting to discuss a "swift resolution" to a potential power vacuum after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence Saturday.

