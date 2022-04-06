Sri Lanka’s president will not resign despite protests, says minister

Internet users were unable to access Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, WhatsApp and other social media platforms for nearly 15 hours on Sunday
Asia2 days ago
Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign despite widespread protests against his handling of the country’s economic crisis, a minister told parliament on Wednesday.
“May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president,” Chief Government Whip and Highways Minister Johnston Fernando said in response to opposition criticism.
“As a government, we are clearly saying the president will not resign under any circumstances. We will face this.”
