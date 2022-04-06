UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Sri Lanka’s president will not resign despite protests, says minister

Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not quit his post, said Chief Government Whip and Highways Minister Johnston Fernand

By Reuters

Published: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 10:20 AM

Last updated: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 10:26 AM

Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign despite widespread protests against his handling of the country’s economic crisis, a minister told parliament on Wednesday.

“May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president,” Chief Government Whip and Highways Minister Johnston Fernando said in response to opposition criticism.

“As a government, we are clearly saying the president will not resign under any circumstances. We will face this.”

ALSO READ:


More news from Asia