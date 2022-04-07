Sri Lanka’s new central bank chief to hold monetary policy meeting

Sports minister and the president’s nephew Namal Rajapaksa resigns from his position amid growing public outrage
Sri Lanka’s new central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe, set to take office on Thursday, will hold a monetary policy meeting the following day, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
“The monetary board meeting will be held on Friday afternoon,” said the source, who declined to be identified ahead of the announcement.
The policy is likely to be unveiled the following morning, after which the new governor is expected to lay out his priorities and plans at a news conference, the source added.
