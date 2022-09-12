Sri Lankan President to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral in UK

The state funeral of the late Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19

Photo: AP

By ANI Published: Mon 12 Sep 2022, 8:19 AM

On Sunday, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe signed the condolence book at the British High Commission in Colombo, and extended his deepest condolences on the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II.

The President also confirmed that he would travel to the UK to attend the funeral, the country's Department of Government Information said.

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday, will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19, a statement by the UK Royal Family said.

King Charles III was proclaimed as the new monarch of England on Saturday. He paid tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and spoke of the "great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty".

Born on November 14, 1948, he was the first child of Elizabeth and Philip, the then-princess (and prince). At the age of 19, he formally became the Prince of Wales on July 1, 1969. William, the Prince of Wales, wrote a heartfelt message over the demise of his "Grannie", the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Recalling the cherished memories with his grandmother, Prince William expressed gratitude towards the Queen's wisdom and reassurance. He also reminisced his fondest memories with her, while also thanking her for 20 years' worth of guidance and support to the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, following a six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle to the Scottish capital, media reports said.

ALSO READ: