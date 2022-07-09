Sri Lanka: Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's house set on fire

Protesters break into his private residence in Colombo

By AFP Published: Sat 9 Jul 2022, 8:08 PM Last updated: Sat 9 Jul 2022, 8:15 PM

A mob stormed into Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s home in Colombo on Saturday evening and set it ablaze, police and his office said.

“Protesters have broken into the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and have set it on fire,” his office said in a statement.