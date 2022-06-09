Sri Lanka president’s brother, Basil Rajapaksa, resigns from parliament

The capital's anti-terror unit confirmed that the attack on the singer was planned by an organised gang
Asia1 day ago
The brother of Sri Lanka’s president and the country’s former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa said on Thursday that he had resigned from parliament, the second from the influential family to step away from government amid a severe economic crisis.
“From today I will not be involved in any government activities but I cannot and will not step away from politics,” Rajapaksa told reporters.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned as prime minister last month after prolonged protests against the economic crisis turned deadly.
ALSO READ:
Mahinda remains a member of parliament.
The capital's anti-terror unit confirmed that the attack on the singer was planned by an organised gang
Asia1 day ago
The party has held intra-party elections five days ahead of the deadline given to it by the Election Commission
Asia1 day ago
Wounded spectators have been moved to a nearby hospital
Asia1 day ago
The new force retained some personnel but had largely inducted Taliban fighters
Asia1 day ago
The eastern city is being shelled by Russian troops '24 hours a day'
Asia1 day ago
Decision was taken during a three-day meeting to review the interest rates in the country
Asia1 day ago
Instruction was given after derogatory remarks about the Prophet drew protests
Asia1 day ago
They were married to brothers from the same household and lived together
Asia1 day ago