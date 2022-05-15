Sri Lanka: More than 200 arrested over nationwide violence

Japan’s defence ministry also confirmed the launch
Asia3 days ago
Over 200 people have been arrested in Sri Lanka since Monday as authorities try to bring order back to the island nation hit by a streak of violence amid the ongoing economic crisis.
Protesters have been detained on various charges, including violation of curfew, attacking the public and causing damages to public and private properties.
Some 230 people have been arrested, with 68 of them remanded, Sri Lanka’s Daily Mirror reported Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nihal Thalduwa as saying.
The police spokesperson further said that among the arrested, 71 were from the Western Province, 43 from Southern Province, 17 from Central Province, 36 from North Western Province, 47 from North Central, 13 from Sabaragamuwa and two from Uva Province.
The police forces also publicly released pictures of several people and sought public assistance to identify and arrest them for “indulging in violent attacks on unarmed, peaceful protesters at Galle Face and Kollupitiya on May 9,” Daily Mirror reported.
ALSO READ:
The island nation saw a series of violent incidents, including the burning of houses of several parliamentarians and former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa after a clash between a pro-government group and anti-government protestors near the residence of the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.
Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned from the PM’s post shortly after the incident, and Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the new Prime Minister on Thursday. Wickremesinghe has assured the people of Sri Lanka that he will ensure the supply of petrol, diesel, and electricity to the island country.
Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence, with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices, and power cuts affecting many citizens.
Japan’s defence ministry also confirmed the launch
Asia3 days ago
The five-time former premier held discussions with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday
Asia3 days ago
Police have also been asked to investigate Monday's mob attacks on peaceful protesters
Asia3 days ago
Her brother and expedition organiser said she is in good health and safely descending from the peak
Asia3 days ago
Signs of water were detected in sampled minerals from 700 million years ago
Asia3 days ago
Respected five-time former premier Ranil Wickremesinghe is the frontrunner to head a 'unity government'
Asia3 days ago
Central bank governor threatens to quit if no government is formed in two days
Asia3 days ago
Expats expect son of late Philippines dictator to deliver on his promise of unity
Asia3 days ago