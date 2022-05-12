Sri Lanka crisis: Ranil Wickremesinghe to be sworn in as new PM, says media

Philippine election: Duterte-Carpio secures votes required to win Vice-President race, unofficial tally shows
United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe will be sworn in as Sri Lanka's new prime minister, his party confirmed, according to the Daily Mirror.
The report published by the Sri Lankan newspaper says that the five-time former premier will take his oath at 6.30pm, after which he is expected to visit a temple in Colombo and assume his duties.
The news comes hours after Wickremesinghe held discussions with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, following former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's resignation on Monday.
