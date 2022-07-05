SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai diverted, passengers safe

Rescuers search for survivors among wreckage after vehicle slips on wet road
Asia2 days ago
A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai (SG-11) has been diverted to Karachi.
The B737 aircraft landed in Pakistan after developing a technical fault of an indicator light malfunctioning.
Passengers have disembarked safely from the plane and there was no emergency landing, an airline spokesperson told ANI.
"There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments. A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai," the spokesperson added.
More details to follow
Asia2 days ago
