Sialkot lynching: Pakistan PM Imran Khan announces award for colleague who tried to save Sri Lankan man

The decision was conveyed to the Charge d’ Affaires of India on Friday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Asia1 day ago
A new footage had surfaced of the incident involving the lynching of Priyantha Diyawadana, a Sri Lankan factory manager in Sialkot, following charges of blasphemy against him. The video revealed how his colleague Malik Adnan tried to protect him from the mob.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the viral footage and acknowledged his courage and bravery.
Malik Adnan tried to shelter and save his Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot, endangering his own life by physically shielding the victim.
Khan announced to honour Adnan and award him the Tamgha i Shujaat — the second-highest civil award for bravery bestowed by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter on Sunday, he said, “On behalf of the nation I want to salute moral courage and bravery of Malik Adnan who tried his utmost to shelter and save Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot, endangering his own life by physically trying to shield victim. We will award him Tamgha i Shujaat.”
Pakistan’s prime minister has also told Sri Lanka’s president that more than 100 people have been detained in the lynching of a Sri Lankan factory manager and suspects will be “prosecuted with the full severity of the law.”
Imran Khan said in an overnight tweet that he spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by phone to convey the country’s anger and shame and assure him that justice would be done for Friday’s “vigilante killing” of Priyantha Kumara.
The wife of Engineer Priyantha Kumara has appealed to the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Sri Lanka to conduct a fair trial and bring to justice the murder of her husband in Pakistan.
Priyantha Kumara, a manager of a factory in Sialkot, Pakistan, was publicly attacked and killed by a mob on Friday, December 3.
“I got to know about the brutal murder of my husband from the news, later I saw this on the internet as well. He was a very innocent man” she said, talking to reporters from BBC Sinhala.
“I request leaders of Sri Lanka and Pakistan to do justice for my husband and two children, by bringing the perpetrators to justice” she went on to say.
The decision was conveyed to the Charge d’ Affaires of India on Friday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Asia1 day ago
The cyclone is expected to reach the North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast by December 4 morning
Asia2 days ago
The manager was burned alive in a factory attack; 50 people have been arrested so far, says spokesperson.
Asia2 days ago
UN figures say almost 60 per cent of the population in Afghanistan suffer from acute hunger
Asia2 days ago
The Supreme Court asked the government to curb vehicle emissions and industrial pollution
Asia3 days ago
The United States stations around 28,500 troops in South Korea as a legacy of the 1950-1953 Korean War.
Asia3 days ago
Speeding trains have hit dozens of wild elephants in the past
Asia4 days ago
Shehabeddin Saqeb, the Taliban education director for Herat province, insists the group has no problem with girls going to school.
Asia4 days ago