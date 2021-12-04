Sialkot lynching: New footage shows colleague trying to save Sri Lankan man

118 suspects have been arrested so far after 200 raids on different locations

Reuters

A new footage of the incident involving the lynching of Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lankan factory manager in Sialkot, following charges of blasphemy against him, reveal that his colleague tried to protect him from the mob.

Footage shot prior to the lynching showed a colleague trying to protect Kumara on the roof of the factory where he had fled while the mob of around two dozen people slowly grew in number.

According to Dawn newspaper, which obtained the footage, some among the mob can be heard chanting slogans and saying “he (the manager) will not escape today,” while the colleague tried to shield Kumara with his body, who clung to the man’s legs.

The workers had later overpowered the colleague and dragged Kumara out on the road and tortured him with kicks, stones and iron rods, killing him on the spot. The mob had then set the body on fire.

But the workers overpowered the man, dragged Kumara down, kicked him, beat him with iron rods and pelted stones, killing him instantaneously. His body was then set on fire.

The employees then vandalised the factory and blocked the traffic. Later, the police brought the situation under control.

Area cordoned off by the police of the site where a Sri Lankan factory manager was earlier beaten to death by a mob outside a factory in Sialkot on December 4, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Reacting to the “horrific vigilante attack”, Prime Minister Imran Khan said it was a day of shame for Pakistan. “I am overseeing the investigations & let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law. Arrests are in progress,” he tweeted.

On Saturday, Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar updated the number of arrests to 118, saying that 200 raids had been conducted and that among those detained were 13 primary suspects.

In a press conference in Lahore alongside Punjab IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan, the special assistant said the police had obtained footage from 160 CCTV cameras and additional video and data sources such as mobile data and call records were also being analysed.