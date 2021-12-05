Sialkot lynching: Grieving wife of Sri Lankan killed in Pakistan pleads for justice

124 suspects, including 13 key suspects arrested in the gruesome murder case

Commuters make their way past the area cordoned off by the police of the site where a Sri Lankan factory manager was earlier beaten to death by a mob outside a factory in Sialkot on December 4, 2021. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

By Web Desk Published: Sun 5 Dec 2021, 1:42 PM

The wife of Engineer Priyantha Kumara has appealed to the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Sri Lanka to conduct a fair trial and bring to justice the murder of her husband in Pakistan.

Priyantha Kumara, a manager of a factory in Sialkot, Pakistan, was publicly attacked and killed by a mob on Friday, December 3.

“I got to know about the brutal murder of my husband from the news, later I saw this on the internet as well. He was a very innocent man” she said, talking to reporters from BBC Sinhala.

“I request leaders of Sri Lanka and Pakistan to do justice for my husband and two children, by bringing the perpetrators to justice” she went on to say.

Pakistan’s prime minister told Sri Lanka’s president that more than 100 people have been detained in the lynching of a Sri Lankan factory manager and suspects will be “prosecuted with the full severity of the law.”

Imran Khan said in an overnight tweet that he spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by phone to convey the country’s anger and shame and assure him that justice would be done for Friday’s “vigilante killing” of Priyantha Kumara.

A mob of hundreds descended on the sports equipment factory in the district of Sialkot in Punjab province after the Sri Lankan manager of the factory was accused of blasphemy.

ALSO READ:

The mob grabbed Kumara, lynched him and publicly burned the body, according to police.

The charred body of the victim will be transported to Islamabad. From there, Sri Lankan embassy officials will take the casket to home, officials said.

Police on Saturday night arrested six more suspects in connection with the lynching of Sri Lankan factory manager Diyawadanage Don Nandasri Priyantha in Sialkot, reports GEO TV.

So far, a total of 124 suspects, including 13 key suspects, have been arrested in the gruesome murder case. Police will produce all the arrested suspects before court to seek their physical remand for interrogation in the killing, said police officials.