Sialkot lynching: Grieving wife of Sri Lankan killed in Pakistan pleads for justice

The cyclone is expected to reach the North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast by December 4 morning
Asia1 day ago
The wife of Engineer Priyantha Kumara has appealed to the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Sri Lanka to conduct a fair trial and bring to justice the murder of her husband in Pakistan.
Priyantha Kumara, a manager of a factory in Sialkot, Pakistan, was publicly attacked and killed by a mob on Friday, December 3.
“I got to know about the brutal murder of my husband from the news, later I saw this on the internet as well. He was a very innocent man” she said, talking to reporters from BBC Sinhala.
“I request leaders of Sri Lanka and Pakistan to do justice for my husband and two children, by bringing the perpetrators to justice” she went on to say.
Pakistan’s prime minister told Sri Lanka’s president that more than 100 people have been detained in the lynching of a Sri Lankan factory manager and suspects will be “prosecuted with the full severity of the law.”
Imran Khan said in an overnight tweet that he spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by phone to convey the country’s anger and shame and assure him that justice would be done for Friday’s “vigilante killing” of Priyantha Kumara.
A mob of hundreds descended on the sports equipment factory in the district of Sialkot in Punjab province after the Sri Lankan manager of the factory was accused of blasphemy.
ALSO READ:
The mob grabbed Kumara, lynched him and publicly burned the body, according to police.
The charred body of the victim will be transported to Islamabad. From there, Sri Lankan embassy officials will take the casket to home, officials said.
Police on Saturday night arrested six more suspects in connection with the lynching of Sri Lankan factory manager Diyawadanage Don Nandasri Priyantha in Sialkot, reports GEO TV.
So far, a total of 124 suspects, including 13 key suspects, have been arrested in the gruesome murder case. Police will produce all the arrested suspects before court to seek their physical remand for interrogation in the killing, said police officials.
The cyclone is expected to reach the North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast by December 4 morning
Asia1 day ago
The manager was burned alive in a factory attack; 50 people have been arrested so far, says spokesperson.
Asia1 day ago
UN figures say almost 60 per cent of the population in Afghanistan suffer from acute hunger
Asia2 days ago
The Supreme Court asked the government to curb vehicle emissions and industrial pollution
Asia2 days ago
The United States stations around 28,500 troops in South Korea as a legacy of the 1950-1953 Korean War.
Asia3 days ago
Speeding trains have hit dozens of wild elephants in the past
Asia3 days ago
Shehabeddin Saqeb, the Taliban education director for Herat province, insists the group has no problem with girls going to school.
Asia4 days ago
The close associate of Pakistan’s late Nobel Laureate in Physics, Professor Abdus Salam, was one of the leading lights in his native country’s rocket and space research programme.
Asia5 days ago