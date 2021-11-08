Video: Wang Yaping becomes first Chinese woman to complete space walk

Tereza Hluskova was sentenced to eight years on charges of attempting to smuggle heroin from Pakistan to the UAE
Asia2 days ago
Two Chinese astronauts completed a space walk on Monday outside the core module of a future space station, with 41-year-old Wang Yaping becoming the first Chinese woman to perform the manoeuvre, state media reported.
Zhai Zhigang, 55, mission commander of Shenzhou-13, opened the hatch of the core cabin Tianhe at 6:5pm (10:51 GMT) on Sunday, and was joined by Wang for a space walk that lasted 6.5 hours.
The duo returned to the module at 1:16am (17:16 GMT Sunday) on Monday, CCTV said. A third astronaut, Ye Guangfu, assisted the pair from inside the core module.
Crewed space exploration would be incomplete without the participation of women, Yang Yuguang, vice chair of the Space Transportation Committee for the International Astronautical Federation, told state-controlled Global Times.
Shenzhou-13 is the second of four crewed missions needed to complete China's space station by the end of 2022.
During the first such mission that ended in September, three other astronauts stayed on Tianhe for 90 days.
The current mission, launched on October 16, will last for six months.
Tereza Hluskova was sentenced to eight years on charges of attempting to smuggle heroin from Pakistan to the UAE
Asia2 days ago
Fifteen people were swept away and five were later rescued
Asia3 days ago
Power outages, mud-blocked roads hamper relief efforts
Asia3 days ago
Her disappearance triggered an extensive search and scouring of CCTV footage.
Asia4 days ago
Russian aircraft 'disappeared from radars' during its final approach.
Asia4 days ago
Residents must take at least first dose of vaccine, says Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
Asia4 days ago
China announced in May that married couples may have up to three children, after data showed a dramatic decline in births.
Asia5 days ago
Explosion took place at the entrance of a military hospital
Asia5 days ago