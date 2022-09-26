Shah Rukh Khan granted relief by Supreme Court in 2017 stampede case

The actor was accused of causing havoc at a railway station during the promotion of his film Raees

By ANI Published: Mon 26 Sep 2022, 5:14 PM

The Supreme Court on Monday granted relief to Shah Rukh Khan in the case of the 2017 stampede in Vadodara Railway Station – upholding a ruling by the Gujarat High Court, which on April 27, 2022 quashed the case against the famed Bollywood actor.

Case files accused the actor of allegedly causing a stampede at Vadodara Railway Station while promoting his film Raees in 2017. Khan, along with his production team, was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi ahead of the film's release.

The complainant, Jitendra Madhubhai Solanki, had filed a private complaint against Khan claiming to have been at the Vadodara Railway Station when T-shirts and smiley balls being thrown at the crowd led to the alleged stampede.

The complainant had challenged the Gujarat High Court order, but the Supreme Court refused to interfere.

Solanki was represented by senior advocate Vijay Kumar, while Shah Rukh Khan was represented by senior advocate Siddharth Luthra – briefed by a team from Karanjawala and Company Advocates, led by senior partners Ruby Singh Ahuja and Sandeep Kapur.

