Saudi, Pakistan to discuss possible support for Kingdom's $3 billion deposit

A joint statement also welcomed a decision to extend an agreement to finance exports of oil

By Reuters Published: Sun 1 May 2022, 10:55 AM Last updated: Sun 1 May 2022, 11:00 AM

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will discuss the possibility of supporting the kingdom's $3 billion deposit in Pakistan's central bank by extending its term "or through other options," a joint statement carried by Saudi state news agency SPA said on Sunday.

Pakistan also welcomed a Saudi decision to extend an agreement to finance exports of crude oil products and oil derivatives, SPA reported.

The statement came after a visit by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

