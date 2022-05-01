Saudi, Pakistan to discuss possible support for Kingdom's $3 billion deposit

Lahore High Court instructed the National Assembly Speaker to conduct Hamza Shehbaz's ceremony on Saturday
Asia1 day ago
Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will discuss the possibility of supporting the kingdom's $3 billion deposit in Pakistan's central bank by extending its term "or through other options," a joint statement carried by Saudi state news agency SPA said on Sunday.
Pakistan also welcomed a Saudi decision to extend an agreement to finance exports of crude oil products and oil derivatives, SPA reported.
The statement came after a visit by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
