Saudi Arabia, China review defence relations

KSA's Assistant Minister of Defence met with a Chinese State Councilor on the sidelines of the Asia Security Summit

File photo

By Wam Published: Sun 12 Jun 2022, 7:58 AM Last updated: Sun 12 Jun 2022, 8:51 AM

Dr Khalid bin Hussein Al-Bayari, Assistant Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Executive Affairs, met in Singapore today on the sidelines of Asia Security Summit (19th Shangri-La Dialogue) with China’s State Councilor, Minister of National Defence General Wei Fenghe, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two countries in the defence and military fields were reviewed and a number of issues of mutual concern discussed.

Dr Al-Bayaru led Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry’s delegation to the summit which started yesterday with the participation of a number of defence, interior and foreign ministers as well as senior government officials, military analysts and decision-makers in the diplomatic and security arenas of more than 30 countries.

The summit, organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, is scheduled to discuss a number of important issues, topped by the regional security situation, ways of cooperation and exchange in the defence field, and enhancing security partnerships in Asia and the Pacific.

