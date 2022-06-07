Russia-Ukraine crisis: Putin orders new budget rules to boost growth

About 900 out of around 1,100 engineers of the state-run electricity board went on protest at midnight
Asia1 day ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday ordered the government to draw up new budget rules by the end of July to boost growth and help protect the economy from a serious downturn.
“Work has already started on the federal budget for the next three years. A fundamental issue here is the construction of budget rules that not only ensure the stability of public finances, but also contribute to increasing the growth rate of the Russian economy,” Putin said in a televised meeting.
ALSO READ:
About 900 out of around 1,100 engineers of the state-run electricity board went on protest at midnight
Asia1 day ago
They were hit while plucking tea leaves in Assam
Asia1 day ago
The second from the influential family to step away from govt amid a severe economic crisis
Asia1 day ago
Videos go viral on Chinese social media
Asia1 day ago
Dozens of firefighters and vehicles deployed to put out the blaze
Asia1 day ago
Around 1.8 million people affected in the largely rural, mountainous Hunan province
Asia1 day ago
The capital's anti-terror unit confirmed that the attack on the singer was planned by an organised gang
Asia2 days ago
The party has held intra-party elections five days ahead of the deadline given to it by the Election Commission
Asia2 days ago