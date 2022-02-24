Russia-Ukraine crisis: India makes arrangements for evacuation of citizens

Thirteen others were injured
Amid the closure of Ukrainian airspace, the Indian embassy in Kiev has said that alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian citizens in Ukraine.
The information was conveyed through an advisory that comes in the backdrop of Russian military operations in the Donbas region of Ukraine.
The embassy said the schedule for special flights has been cancelled due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace.
“Alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. The embassy will convey information as soon as such arrangements are finalized so that Indian nationals can relocate to the western part of the country,” added the advisory.
It further suggested that Indian citizens carry their passports and necessary documents at all times.
The embassy also issued helpline numbers while directing the citizens to keep following its website and social media for updates on relocation arrangements.
Earlier, the embassy has said that the present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain and Indian citizens should remain calm and safe.
“All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries,” it had said.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intervene and ensure the safety of 2320 students from Ukraine. Vijayan has requested EAM to make necessary arrangements for their return by arranging special flights.
Meanwhile, leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada and the European Union have condemned Russia’s military operations in the Donbas region.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said special military operations are being launched “to protect” the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences”.
Notably, Ukraine has introduced martial law, urging citizens to remain calm amid Russia’s military operations.
Moreover, it has closed the airspace for civilian aircraft “due to the high risk of aviation safety.”
