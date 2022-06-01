Russia-Ukraine crisis: Germany to send Kyiv anti-aircraft missiles, radar systems

Announcement comes amid claims that Berlin has been slow to provide with weapons

AFP

By AP Published: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 12:39 PM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that his country will supply Ukraine with modern anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems, stepping up arms deliveries amid criticism that Germany isn’t doing enough to help Kyiv.

Scholz told lawmakers that the government has decided to provide Ukraine with IRIS-T missiles developed by Germany together with other Nato nations.

He said Germany will also supply Ukraine with radar systems to help locate enemy artillery.

ALSO READ:

The announcements come amid claims at home and abroad that Germany has been slow to provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to defend itself against Russia.