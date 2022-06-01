Russia-Ukraine crisis: Germany to send Kyiv anti-aircraft missiles, radar systems

On Sunday, helicopters deployed for the search were called off after snowfall in Mustang district
Asia2 days ago
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that his country will supply Ukraine with modern anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems, stepping up arms deliveries amid criticism that Germany isn’t doing enough to help Kyiv.
Scholz told lawmakers that the government has decided to provide Ukraine with IRIS-T missiles developed by Germany together with other Nato nations.
He said Germany will also supply Ukraine with radar systems to help locate enemy artillery.
ALSO READ:
The announcements come amid claims at home and abroad that Germany has been slow to provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to defend itself against Russia.
On Sunday, helicopters deployed for the search were called off after snowfall in Mustang district
Asia2 days ago
Officials say bad weather and mountainous terrain hamper their efforts to locate the plane
Asia2 days ago
It was flying from Pokhara to Jomsom, a popular tourist town in central Nepal
Asia2 days ago
Three people were injured in the firing incident
Asia2 days ago
Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said the country has an 'open policy' driven by national interest
Asia2 days ago
Rajapaksa has been told to give a statement regarding the May 9 incursions against ralliers in Colombo
Asia2 days ago
The twin-engine aircraft had 22 passengers, including four Indians
Asia2 days ago
The twin-engine aircraft was carrying 22 people, including four Indians
Asia2 days ago