Rahul Gandhi amused as women discuss his marriage during rally

The Congress leader and several members of the party are on a 150-day long journey to protest rising prices and unemployment

By Web Desk Published: Sun 11 Sep 2022, 7:55 PM

The Congress' 'Bharat Jodo' Yatra began its Kerala leg, which is set to last 19 days, on Sunday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other members of the party have embarked on the 150-day long yatra to protest against rising prices and unemployment. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to share a 'hilarious incident' that took place when Rahul Gandhi interacted with a group of women in Tamil Nadu.

The women said that since Rahul Gandhi loves Tamil Nadu, they would like to get him married to a Tamil girl.

"During Rahul Gandhi's interaction with women MGNREGA workers in Marthandam this afternoon, one lady said they know RG loved Tamil Nadu & they're ready to get him married to a Tamil girl," Mr Ramesh tweeted.

Meanwhile, Gandhi stopped for a break early this morning at a tea shop on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kanyakumari National Highway.

The owner of the shop, a man known as Stanly, said he was pleasantly surprised to see the Congress leader; he had heard that the foot march would pass by his shop, but never imagined that Gandhi would stop at his shop for snacks.

Narrating the incident, the owner of the shop told ANI: "I was quite surprised when a VIP guest entered my shop and had tea and snacks. I heard that Rahul Gandhi's yatra was passing through this way. But it was quite unexpected for me that Rahul visited my shop. I was also waiting in the shop watching the padayatra."

Stanly said that he was elated when Gandhi asked him to take pictures, saying that it was the first time that a leader had visited his shop.

According to Congress, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led centre and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation and political centralisation.

The 3,500 km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be completed in 150 days, and will cover as many as 12 states and two Union territories.

There will be mega rallies in 22 major cities.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: