Putin and Modi discuss trade, humanitarian situation in Afghanistan

India and Russia expected to cement several trade and defence pacts

AFP

By Reuters Published: Mon 6 Dec 2021, 6:01 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi on Monday, with trade and the Afghanistan situation both on the agenda.

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan risks destabilising the region both countries have previously said .

The visit by Putin and several top Russian officials comes amid increasingly strained relations between Russia and the US.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said a deal to supply India with S-400 air defence missile systems was being implemented .

India and Russia are expected to cement several trade and defence pacts at the summit.

“The relation between India and Russia is truly a unique and reliable model,” Modi said.