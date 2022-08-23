Powerful 6.0-magnitude quake hits Indonesia's South Sumatra coast

No reports of death or damage yet

Published: Tue 23 Aug 2022, 7:48 PM

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Indonesia late Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The shallow quake occurred off the southwestern coast of Sumatra island, about 50 kilometres from South Sumatra province, at around 10:30 pm (14:30 GMT).

There have been no immediate reports of any injuries, deaths or structural damage yet.