Powerful 6.0-magnitude quake hits Indonesia's South Sumatra coast

The storm will barrel north-westward through northern provinces, forecasters say
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Indonesia late Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey.
The shallow quake occurred off the southwestern coast of Sumatra island, about 50 kilometres from South Sumatra province, at around 10:30 pm (14:30 GMT).
There have been no immediate reports of any injuries, deaths or structural damage yet.
The storm will barrel north-westward through northern provinces, forecasters say
For proper identification of the criminals, they went through 300 CCTV footage records
This is his first visit to the country since assuming office in April 2022
The person also demanded Rs50 million to defuse the bombs
The most-affected areas were Vidisha, Rajgarh, and Ashoknagar
The project will avoid more than 615,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions per year
The team also confiscated different cards and other items
More than 100 Taliban leaders are subject to a sanctions regime that includes asset freezes and travel bans