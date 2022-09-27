Philippines: Typhoon Noru death toll reaches 8; over 50,000 displaced

More than 20 navy ships were mobilised for the drills, with fighter jets and helicopters as well
The death toll from Typhoon Noru in the Philippines has reached eight, with more than 50,000 people displaced by floods and landslides, the national disaster agency said on Tuesday.
The dead were from the provinces of Bulacan, Zambales, Bataan and Quezon, which were the worst-hit areas, German press agency (dpa) reported.
Three people have also been reported missing in the eastern province of Camarines Norte.
Reports of damage from the typhoon were trickling in, as weather began to clear in the affected areas.
The launch comes after the arrival of the nuclear-powered American aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in South Korea
He had been caught using profanity on a hot mic as he left an event in New York on Wednesday, after a brief chat with US President Joe Biden
He had said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would decide the name and the flag for this new venture
The most powerful storm to hit the country this year slammed into the coast in Burdeos town in Quezon province before nightfall on Sunday
Miftah Ismail says he will step down after reaching country from UK
The vessel was packed with 50 pilgrims who were travelling to a centuries-old temple
Ankita Bhandari's body was found on Saturday near a bridge over the Ganges in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand