Philippines: Typhoon Noru death toll reaches 8; over 50,000 displaced

Three people have also been reported missing in the eastern province of Camarines Norte

Photo: AFP

By Wam Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 10:54 AM

The death toll from Typhoon Noru in the Philippines has reached eight, with more than 50,000 people displaced by floods and landslides, the national disaster agency said on Tuesday.

The dead were from the provinces of Bulacan, Zambales, Bataan and Quezon, which were the worst-hit areas, German press agency (dpa) reported.

Three people have also been reported missing in the eastern province of Camarines Norte.

Reports of damage from the typhoon were trickling in, as weather began to clear in the affected areas.

