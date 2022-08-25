Philippines: Two reported dead from tropical storm

She was brought dead to a hospital in Goa on August 23
Two people have been confirmed dead due to the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Florita (Ma-on), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Thursday.
According to the Philippine News Agency (PNA), the number of deaths includes one person from the Ilocos Region, while the other was from the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).
Meanwhile, three were confirmed injured in Cagayan Valley.
Reports of another death and one injury from Bicol are yet to be confirmed.
Around 1,726 families or 6,623 individuals are being sheltered in 129 evacuation centres, with the remainder staying with relatives and friends.
