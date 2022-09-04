Philippines: Sara Duterte to oversee presidential office as Marcos leaves for first state visits

The president is currently in Indonesia and will fly to Singapore next

Reuters photo

By Web Desk Published: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 2:52 PM Last updated: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 2:55 PM

The Philippines' Vice-President Sara Duterte has been named officer-in-charge as President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. flies to Indonesia and Singapore for his first state visits this week.

In a special order released on Sunday, Duterte has been tasked with overseeing the daily operations of the Office of the President while Marcos is away from September 4 to 7.

"Marcos left the country for Indonesia 'to put the Philippines in a position where we have strong alliances and strong partnerships that are necessary for us to come out of the post-pandemic economy'," according to GMA News.

"After his visit to Indonesia, the President will be going to Singapore in which he is also expected to harvest investment deals that are in line with the priorities of his administration."