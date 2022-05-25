Enjoy our faster App experience
Philippines Congress proclaims Marcos as next president

Marcos will be sworn into office on June 30

Reuters file
Reuters file

By Reuters

Published: Wed 25 May 2022, 2:33 PM

Philippine lawmakers on Wednesday declared Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the late Ferdinand Marcos, would be the country’s next president after confirming his victory in the May 9 election.

Marcos will be sworn into office on June 30, replacing President Rodrigo Duterte, for a single, six-year term.

