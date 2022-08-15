UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Philippines: 5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes region

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre recorded the quake

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 1:05 PM

Last updated: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 1:18 PM

An earthquake has struck the Mindanao region of Philippines.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre recorded the quake as measuring 5.6 in magnitude on the Richter scale.

ALSO READ:


More news from Asia