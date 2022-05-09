Philippine election: Duterte-Carpio secures votes required to win Vice-President race, unofficial tally shows

Vote count shows early Marcos lead in Philippines presidential election

Sara Duterte, daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, and running mate of presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos.Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Mon 9 May 2022, 7:12 PM

An unofficial vote count on Monday in the Philippines presidential election showed Ferdinand Marcos Jr's running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio with a big early lead in the vice presidential contest.

Based on 3.2% of election returns, Marcos had 958,219 votes votes, followed by Leni Robredo at 406,608, according to the election body. It also showed Marcos’s running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio with a big early lead in the vice presidential contest.

Philippine voters streamed to polling stations on Monday, with prospects high of a once-unthinkable return to power for the Marcos family, 36 years after strongman Ferdinand Marcos was ousted in a “people power” uprising.

The presidential election pits Vice President Leni Robredo against former senator and congressman Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the dictator whose two-decade rule ended in a public revolt and his family’s humiliating retreat into exile.

Around 18,000 posts, from the vice presidency, seats in the Senate and the House of Representatives to mayors, governors and councillors, were also up for grabs.

The window for casting ballots officially closed at 7 p.m. (1100 GMT) having opened 13 hours earlier, but election authorities said turnout appeared to have been high, and those still in line would still be allowed to vote after the deadline.

Another reason for the queues were glitches reported in 533 of the 106,000 counting machines, authorities said.