Philippine Airlines plane skids off the runway

No one was injured and all 29 passengers and crew are safe

Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Fri 10 Dec 2021, 2:26 PM

A Philippine Airlines (PAL) aircraft skidded off the runway at Mactan Cebu International Airport on Friday.

No one was injured and all 29 passengers, including an infant, as well as four crew members are safe, according to a report in The Manila Times.

“We confirm that our Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight PR2369 experienced a runway excursion upon arrival at Mactan-Cebu International Airport in rainy weather at 11:39 a.m. today, after a flight from Caticlan," PAL said in a statement.

The aircraft was a De Havilland Dash 8 turboprop plane, which is operated by PAL Express with registry number RP-C5911.

According to the airline all passengers disembarked from the airplane using the airstairs. PAL management also apologised for the inconvenience caused by the partial blockage of the runway, the report said.