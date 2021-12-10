Philippine Airlines plane skids off the runway

A dry-run for his planned trip around the moon with SpaceX in 2023.
Asia2 days ago
A Philippine Airlines (PAL) aircraft skidded off the runway at Mactan Cebu International Airport on Friday.
No one was injured and all 29 passengers, including an infant, as well as four crew members are safe, according to a report in The Manila Times.
“We confirm that our Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight PR2369 experienced a runway excursion upon arrival at Mactan-Cebu International Airport in rainy weather at 11:39 a.m. today, after a flight from Caticlan," PAL said in a statement.
The aircraft was a De Havilland Dash 8 turboprop plane, which is operated by PAL Express with registry number RP-C5911.
According to the airline all passengers disembarked from the airplane using the airstairs. PAL management also apologised for the inconvenience caused by the partial blockage of the runway, the report said.
A dry-run for his planned trip around the moon with SpaceX in 2023.
Asia2 days ago
Abrar Fahad, 21, was beaten for six hours by 25 of his fellows over a critical social media post
Asia2 days ago
Both countries engaged at the highest level during the Covid-19 pandemic
Asia3 days ago
President Win Myint was sentenced to four years' detention
Asia3 days ago
India and Russia expected to cement several trade and defence pacts
Asia3 days ago
MA Yusuff Ali was approached by the woman while he was visiting his saviours in Kerala who rescued him during the chopper crash
Asia4 days ago
The Nobel laureate has been detained since February 1.
Asia4 days ago
People posted photos of their missing relatives on Facebook, with public pleas for any information about their whereabouts.
Asia4 days ago