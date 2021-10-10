Performer killed in accident on stage during opera

The pink and green jumpsuits, made famous by the hit Netflix show, is jumpstarting an industry hit hard by the pandemic
A performer of Russia’s legendary Bolshoi Theatre was killed Saturday in an accident on stage during the performance of an opera, the Moscow company said.
The theatre said the incident took place during a set change in Sadko, a 19th-century opera by Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.
“The performance was immediately stopped and the audience was asked to leave,” the theatre’s press service told the Interfax news agency.
In a statement, Moscow’s Investigative Committee said that it was probing the death of the 37-year-old male performer.
They did not reveal the name of the victim, but said he received injuries and died before an ambulance arrived.
Citing a source, Interfax reported that the performer and was crushed by a ramp during a set change.
The accident is not the first tragedy to strike Moscow’s renowned theatre.
In 2013, a senior violinist died after falling into the orchestra pit.
