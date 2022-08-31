Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif thanks Indian PM Modi for condolences amid devastating floods

Over 1,000 lives have already been claimed, with damages worth billions of dollars

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his condolences over the human and material losses caused by the massive floods in Pakistan.

"I thank PM Narendra Modi for condolences over the human and material losses caused by the floods. With their characteristic resilience the people of Pakistan shall, Inshallah, overcome the adverse effects of this natural calamity, and rebuild their lives and communities," Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

Sharif's tweet comes after Prime Minister Modi extended his heartfelt condolences on Monday to the families of the victims hit by the natural calamity in the neighbouring country, which has claimed over 1,000 lives and caused damages worth billions of dollars.

"Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan", Modi said, as he expressed his solidarity with the flood-affected people of Pakistan. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy."

More than 1,000 people have died since June 14 from the rains and floods, according to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Cumulative data from June 14 from across Pakistan showed that 3,451.5 km of roads have been damaged, 149 bridges have collapsed, and 170 shops were destroyed. A total of 949,858 homes have been partially or fully destroyed.

The floods affected the lives of millions of people, due to which Pakistan government have since declared a "national emergency". On Tuesday, the Government of Pakistan and the United Nations jointly launched the "2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan (FRP)."

Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said today that international agencies have approached the country's government to allow imports from India through the land border. However, the Pakistan government can consider this only after assessing the supply shortage position, upon consulting with its coalition partners and key stakeholders.

"More than one international agency has approached the government to allow them to bring food items from India through the land border. The government will take the decision to allow imports or not based on supply shortage position, after consulting its coalition partners and key stakeholders," the minister tweeted.

This statement comes as reports emerged that Pakistan is considering importing vegetables and other edible items from India.

In August 2019, relations between the two countries hit a new low after Pakistan decided to downgrade diplomatic ties with India, recall its high commissioner from New Delhi, expel the Indian envoy to Islamabad, and suspend bilateral trade.

