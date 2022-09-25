UAE

Pakistan's finance minister says he will formally resign

Miftah Ismail says he will step down after reaching country from UK

By Reuters

Published: Sun 25 Sep 2022, 10:56 PM

Pakistan's finance minister Miftah Ismail said on Sunday he planned to formally resign from the role.

"I have verbally resigned as Finance Minister," Ismail said in a Tweet, adding that he had signalled his plans to the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a meeting. "I will tender a formal resignation upon reaching Pakistan," he added.

Miftah and Sharif are currently in London and due to return to Pakistan early next week.


