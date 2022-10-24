Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya

79-year-old former leader unexpectedly led out of Great Hall by two men during closing ceremony
Senior Pakistan journalist Arshad Sharif died in Kenya after reportedly being shot, his wife said on Monday.
"I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist @arsched today, as per police he was shot in Kenya. Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking pls don't share our family pics, personal details and his last pictures from hospital. Remember us in ur prayers," Sharif's wife Javeria Siddique said in a Twitter post.
Initial reports had claimed that Sharif died in an accident. Pakistan Foreign Office has said that their High Commission in Kenya was gathering information from the authorities.
Many prominent Pakistanis and media community members expressed condolences after the news broke about Arshad Sharif's death.
Former Pakistani parliamentarian Farahnaz Ispahani expressed her deepest condolences. "What a huge & shocking loss. May he rest in eternal peace."
"Heartfelt condolences. He and you are in our thoughts and prayers," said former Pakistan envoy to the US, Husain Haqqani.
ARY news journalist Kashif Abbasi tweeted, "My brother, my friend my colleague Arshad Shareef was shot dead in Kenya..I still can't believe it. It's beyond heartbreaking. This is just wrong.. this is painful.. I love u brother."
