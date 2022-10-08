Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari seeks climate justice

Country produces less than 1% of global carbon footprint, says FM

AFP

By APP Published: Sat 8 Oct 2022, 5:55 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Oct 2022, 5:56 PM

Pakistan's Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Friday, said as the country produces less than one per cent of the global carbon footprint, he seeks climate justice for its people.

Speaking at a press conference along with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock after their bilateral meeting, he said, "As the United Nations Secretary General said, it is not a question of charity, it is a question of justice.

"We are among the 10 most climate stressed countries on the planet. The consequences of climate change are the result of the global action. I hope that the solution of this global problem is also collective and global."

Zardari said he discussed with the German minister bilateral issues, and regional and international developments of mutual interest.

They also exchanged views about the climate catastrophe of epic proportions experienced by Pakistan, he added.

The minister said Germany was the driving engine of the Europe's economy and politics, so our bilateral relations assume crucial significance.

"Our relations continue to grow from strength to strength. Last year was special as the two countries celebrated the 70 years of their diplomatic relations."

He said the global and regional developments even warranted a closer partnership to successfully address the growing challenges.

"We seek enduring solutions for global peace and security. Decades of goodwill and cooperation must be translated into deeper collaboration."

He said since his last meeting with the German minister, the ground realities in Pakistan had fundamentally shifted.

"We had a weather event of biblical proportions. Our monster monsoon started in mid June and continued till the end of August. And when the rains finally stopped a 100 kilometer long lake formed in the middle of my country. Leaving one third of the landmass of Pakistan under water.

"During the floods, 33 million people were affected of which 16 million were children. 600,000 pregnant women waited to give birth under the open sky. 1,700 people had passed away so far and a third of which are children. The climate devastation left more than a million houses destroyed and 4.3 million acres of standing crops were under water," he explained.

After the devastation of floods, Zardari said, Pakistan aspires to build back in a greener and more climate resilient manner.

He said he was looking forward to the leadership and support of Germany on the issue of adverse effects of climate change.

The minister pointed out that the World Health Organisation had warned of a second catastrophe in the form of health disaster with water borne diseases spreading at epidemic proportions.

"We have concerns about food security following the flood damage. The economic consequences of this tragedy are already being felt and will continue to get worse if we are unable to address it."

He expressed confidence that the mutual desire to deepen relations would prove to be a win-win for both the countries.

"We have good discussions on ways to enhance our collaboration in trade, investment, higher education, technology and people-to-people exchanges. We have a significant Pakistani community in Germany who are positively contributing to the German society."