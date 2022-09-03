Pakistan: 'Wow Grape' meme to be auctioned as NFT, proceeds donated to flood victims

Teesta Setalvad was arrested by police for allegedly coaching witnesses and forging documents
The 'wow grape' meme is set to be auctioned off as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on September 30.
The meme went viral during the early days of the pandemic and immediately caught netizens' attention.
It originated from a Pakistani school in Saudi Arabia, where the principal is replying to students making a pledge to Pakistan.
Several students made pledges, one saying that he would become a pilot and help people. The principal would then reply saying "great" which a large number of social media users have misheard as "grape".
The principal, Sehar Kamran, has decided to sell the meme as an NFT in the wake of the major floods debilitating the South Asian country.
She has said that her share of proceeds will be donated to the victims of the flood.
The NFT will be sold on the digital art marketplace 'Foundation'. It has also sold other memes as NFTs, like the popular South Asian 'friendship ended' meme.
The floods have killed over 1,200 people and have affected upwards of 33 million people.
