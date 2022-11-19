Pakistan will repay $1 billion bond next month

It was Pyongyang's second launch in two days as the isolated state continues a record-breaking blitz that has sent fears of a nuclear test soaring
Pakistan's finance minister on Saturday said the country would repay a $1 billion bond maturing in December, rejecting concerns that there would be a delay or a default.
In a televised address, Minister Ishaq Dar said the current account deficit will be between $5 billion and $6 billion in FY 2022-23 instead of the initially projected $12 billion.
Suspect Tetsuya Yamagami was apprehended at the scene when Shinzo Abe was shot dead in broad daylight in July
The US pushed China to use its influence to rein in Pyongyang after the wave of missile launches raised fears that the reclusive regime would go nuclear
The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since the military's coup last year and a bloody crackdown on dissent that has seen thousands jailed
The Bollywood star allegedly failed to show up at an event in Kerala after accepting a payment of around Rs3.9 million
President Zelensky tells G20 summit his country will not pause advance to drive enemy troops out
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reviewed several issues of mutual interest with Mohammed bin Salman
The Prime Minister had been feeling unwell for two days, according to the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting