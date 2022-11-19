Pakistan will repay $1 billion bond next month

Current account deficit between $5 billion and $6 billion, says finance minister

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Sat 19 Nov 2022, 5:15 PM

Pakistan's finance minister on Saturday said the country would repay a $1 billion bond maturing in December, rejecting concerns that there would be a delay or a default.

In a televised address, Minister Ishaq Dar said the current account deficit will be between $5 billion and $6 billion in FY 2022-23 instead of the initially projected $12 billion.